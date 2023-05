Anyone going on an African Safari probably hopes to see some lions. But maybe not so close up. VIDEO:

Thankfully, the travelers knew to remain still and not run away, which would cause the cat to think they were prey.

A family was camping in Botswana, and about to sit down for dinner when the lion showed up and started sniffing around to see what was on the menu.

The family discussed the possibility that this could happen beforehand, and knew not to run, which would make the lion think they were prey and likely cause it to attack.

They stayed perfectly still and eventually the lion wandered off.