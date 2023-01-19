Women's Elite Boxing Gym more than just punching power!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sticking with your New Year's resolution to get in shape is never easy. Nigel Stokes knows that, she's been helping other Houston women to reach their goals for more than ten years now. Women's Elite Boxing Club on Richmond Avenue is celebrating their tenth anniversary. A place where Nigel and what she calls her "community" come together to stay fit and bond.

"It's a place where women and girls can come to build confidence, to build self-esteem, to be able to defend themselves. The energy here is so amazing."

Nigel's own personal journey is amazing. She weighed close to 400 pounds when she decided things had to change. She joined a boxing club but it was more for serious fighters. She left and started teaching what she had learned remotely at parks. "I was surprised how quickly it grew, I was teaching all over Houston."

As her number of clients continued to grow, Nigel opened Women's Elite Boxing Club in January of 2013. Her slogan "You don't have to be a boxer to train like one".

Over the last ten years Nigel has build not just a gym. She has built a community, a home for many others who want to stay fit. Nigel's advice for someone just starting out or someone wanting to keep their New Year's resolution, "Don't over think it, don't set unrealistic goals, commit to it and just do it. Come in and have fun and create a routine, your body will start changing."

For more information on the Women's Elite Boxing Club, be sure to visit their website at womenseliteboxing.com