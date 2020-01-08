4-year-old Oxnard boy dies from hanging, death ruled accidental, according to police

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- The hanging death of a 4-year-old boy has been ruled accidental, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an injured child on the 3400 block of Olds Road in Oxnard Sunday at 2 p.m.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where it was determined his death was due to accidental hanging.

"We at the Oxnard Police Department are saddened that the parents and siblings of this child are mourning the loss of their loved one," said Assistant Chief Jason Benites, Oxnard Police Department.

The department said it wanted to take the opportunity to remind parents to check their homes for potential hazards including cleaning supplies, cords from blinds, unsecured furniture that children can climb, beds or other furniture placed next to windows, and uncovered electrical outlets.

They advised that parents with young kids get down to their level to see what may pose a risk to their kids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countychild deathaccident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News