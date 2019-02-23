Boy killed in drive-by shooting in Gardena, police say

A juvenile boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena Friday night, authorities said.Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fire in the 1400 block of 146th Street. When authorities arrived, they found a juvenile boy had been shot in the upper torso.Los Angeles County firefighters treated the juvenile at the scene before he was transported to Harbor General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Detectives learned the victim was in the area visiting a family member when a person in a light colored sedan opened fire as the vehicle headed west on 146th Street.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Patrick Goodpaster at (310) 217-9653 or Detective Mike Nguyen at (310) 217-9638.