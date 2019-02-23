Boy killed in drive-by shooting in Gardena, police say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A juvenile boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena Friday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fire in the 1400 block of 146th Street. When authorities arrived, they found a juvenile boy had been shot in the upper torso.

Los Angeles County firefighters treated the juvenile at the scene before he was transported to Harbor General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned the victim was in the area visiting a family member when a person in a light colored sedan opened fire as the vehicle headed west on 146th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Patrick Goodpaster at (310) 217-9653 or Detective Mike Nguyen at (310) 217-9638.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingfatal shootingshootingchild shotteen shotGardenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warship drops anchor off Malibu coast amid Navy Days event
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Pico Union: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Show More
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019
ABC7 Salutes: West LA VA building to house homeless vets
2 men released from prison with help from Loyola Law School students
More News