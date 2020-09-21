3-year-old struck, killed by pickup truck at mobile home park in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3-old-boy died Sunday night after being hit by a pickup truck in Orange, authorities said.

The boy was riding his bicycle in a mobile home park near Meats Avenue and the 55 Freeway when he was hit, according to the Orange Police Department. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driver of the pickup stayed at the scene. Police are investigating the incident but say drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Additional details were not immediately available.
