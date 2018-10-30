'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary at Studio City home

EMBED </>More Videos

A 91-year-old actor known for his role on "Boy Meets World" foiled an attempted burglary at his home in the San Fernando Valley.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 91-year-old actor known for his role on the popular TV series "Boy Meets World" foiled an attempted burglary at his home in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

William Daniels, who portrayed the teacher George Feeny on the 1990s show, was at his house with his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, Saturday evening when the incident began.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the would-be intruder forced open a back door, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Daniels quickly reacted, turning on lights in the house.

"Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded," the "St. Elsewhere" actor's publicist said in a statement to ABC7. "They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

LAPD investigators do not believe the couple was targeted.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Actor Will Friedle, one of Daniels' "Boy Meets World" co-stars, took to social media after learning of the incident.

"Don't ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie," Friedle tweeted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
actorStudio CitySan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested after suspicious device prompts evacuation in Pasadena
Body found in dumpster in Anaheim
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded
3 Indiana children struck, killed by truck at bus stop
Suspicious device on U-Haul truck triggers Pasadena evacuations
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
Show More
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Vigil held in downtown LA to honor Pittsburgh synagogue victims
More News