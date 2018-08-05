Boy reunited with family after being found in Torrance doughnut shop

A 6-year-old boy who was found alone in a Torrance doughnut shop was reunited with his family shortly after police put out a public call for help.Police in Torrance had asked for the public's help identifying the boy who walked in to a doughnut shop Saturday night by himself.They said the boy says his name is John Kevin, he's 6 years old and in the first grade.He was found in Yum Yum Donuts, at Prairie and 172 Street.After police put out social media posts and alerted the media about the boy, they said his family had been located.No details were immediately available on how he became separated from his family.