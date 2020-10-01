Society

Boy sends Baby Yoda doll to help firefighters battle wildfires

A team of firefighters in Oregon has a new member with Jedi powers helping them battle the ongoing fires.

The force is with them thanks to 5-year-old Carver, who has a heart of gold.

Carver, a young Star Wars fan, sent the Baby Yoda doll to the crews as part of a donation drive. According to WMTW, the 5-year-old wanted to help once he learned about the wildfires in his state.

Part of his donation drive included the doll in a care package to firefighters, along with a note that read, "Here's a friend for you in case you get lonely."

It was a gift that the heroic responders sure loved. Baby Yoda is now force-fighting fires with crews on the front lines.

The Jedi's travels are documented in a Facebook group called, "Baby Yoda Fights Fires."



Since it started, the page already has more than 25,000 followers.

Carver's grandmother, who helped send the doll, calls it, "a bit of sunshine during such a dark time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonfiredisasteru.s. & worldgood newsstar warsfirefightersfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of earthquakes hit in swarm near Salton Sea area
2 brothers, age 9 and 11, killed in apparent street racing crash
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
Nail salons, malls, cardrooms allowed to reopen in LA County
Kidnapping suspect in custody after chase through South LA
Las Vegas shooting: $800M settlement approved for families, victims
Dodgers confident going into NL wild-card series vs Brewers
Show More
The NBA Finals: Why the Lakers will win the championship
Santa Monica City Council approves redevelopment of Miramar Hotel
LA County takes step toward reopening some schools
Driver running from cops slams into innocent family
Trump slams CA forest management during 1st debate amid wildfires
More TOP STORIES News