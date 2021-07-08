Shirtless man starts fire atop Boyle Heights church, jumps from roof to roof

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters and police Wednesday evening responded to a church in Boyle Heights where a shirtless man was on the roof of the building and appeared to have set a small fire, officials said.A small blaze was burning at a cross on the roof of St. Mary's Church, but the flames quickly died off."LAFD is on scene with LAPD at a four story building with an adult male on the roof," the Los Angeles Fire Department said. "The person appears to be trying to light the building on fire."As the man walked back and forth on the church's roof, he started to jump from rooftop to rooftop and appeared to injure himself.Police attempted to apprehend the man as he got off from the roof and began to wander around the exterior of buildings in the neighborhood.