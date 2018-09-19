Boyle Heights commercial building fire: 3 firefighters injured

Three firefighters were injured while battling a massive blaze that erupted at a commercial building in the Boyle Heights area on Wednesday.The blaze was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of E. Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The inferno created a huge plume of thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.Authorities said 103 LAFD personnel were assigned to battle the blaze. According to fire officials, three firefighters were injured. One firefighter partially fell through the roof and suffered burns, and the other two firefighters were injured trying to help the first firefighter.All of the injuries appeared not to be life threatening, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.The fire was knocked down at 2:45 p.m. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.