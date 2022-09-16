Boyle Heights street near Mariachi Plaza to be named after late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández

A special ceremony will be held Friday afternoon to unveil the community's latest addition.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A historic section of Boyle Heights will officially have a street named after the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández as many continue to honor his lifelong legacy.

A special ceremony will be held Friday afternoon to unveil the community's latest addition, which will cover a portion of Bailey Street.

It will sit between 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the historic Mariachi Plaza.

Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin de León introduced the proposal earlier in this year to honor the world-renowned musician.

Last month, a street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena was renamed Avenida Vicente Fernández in honor of the singer, whose death in December 2021 shocked fans of his iconic ranchera tunes across the world.

Fernández had a connection to Pico Rivera and performed at the sports arena multiple times.

"He visited our restaurants many times," said Camacho, adding that the Pico Rivera community supported and valued Fernández's music.

De León believes Mariachi Plaza - a cultural landmark - is the perfect location to honor the late singer.

"His music is loved throughout the world, particularly among immigrant communities in the United States," the councilman wrote in a statement. "The street to be named in his honor is appropriately adjacent to Los Angeles' historic Mariachi Plaza in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles."