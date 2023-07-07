Months after a teenager lost a leg in a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights, city leaders unveiled new traffic safety improvements in the area.

Pedestrian safety upgrades unveiled in Boyle Heights months after teen loses leg in hit-and-run

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Months after a teenager lost a leg in a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights, city leaders unveiled new traffic safety improvements in the area Thursday.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León, city transportation leaders and community members were on hand to showcase the upgrades.

Residents for years have been calling for enhanced safety measures because of speeding.

In April, a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a hit-and-run crash at Orme Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.

There's now a new traffic signal at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Orme.

The city also installed a flashing crosswalk and completed curb extensions along Olympic Boulevard at Camulos Street and at Dacotah Street.

The two projects totaled approximately $1.3 million, according to de León's office, and will make it easier to cross to and from Wyverewood and Estrada Courts.

Olympic Boulevard is on the city's High-Injury Network, which means it's one of the deadliest streets in Los Angeles for pedestrian collisions.

Community members who spoke to Eyewitness News say they're happy to see the safety enhancements and are hoping things get better.

De León recently announced he secured $37.7 million in grants to further support pedestrian and street improvements in Boyle Heights.

City News Service contributed to this report.

