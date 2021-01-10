At least 3 shot, 1 fatally, in Boyle Heights, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were shot, one fatally, in Boyle Heights Saturday night, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene along the 700 block of Fickett Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The other victims include a 27-year-old woman in critical condition and a 25-year-old man, though authorities could not provide more information about that person's condition.

Details about what prompted the shooting, or who fired the shots, were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
