3 dead, 4 hospitalized after shooting at warehouse party in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Police were investigating a shooting during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights Sunday that left at least three people dead and four others in a hospital.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported, adding that two people were declared dead at the scene.Police received a call at 12:29 a.m. from someone reporting that a friend had been shot at the location, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported."We don't have a number of attendees at the location," police said. "It looks like it was some sort of party or event going on."Arriving officers located three shooting victims and later a fourth at the scene, police said, later confirming that three people were dead.Three of the victims self-transported to the hospital, according to investigators.The LAPD has no suspect information at this point, according to Officer Tony Im.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact LAPD.