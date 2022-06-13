3 dead, 4 hospitalized after shooting at warehouse party in Boyle Heights

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported, adding that two people were declared dead at the scene.
Police received a call at 12:29 a.m. from someone reporting that a friend had been shot at the location, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
"We don't have a number of attendees at the location," police said. "It looks like it was some sort of party or event going on."
Arriving officers located three shooting victims and later a fourth at the scene, police said, later confirming that three people were dead.
Three of the victims self-transported to the hospital, according to investigators.
The LAPD has no suspect information at this point, according to Officer Tony Im.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact LAPD.
