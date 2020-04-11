Family & Parenting

Boys and Girls Club in Huntington Valley stays open to serve kids of first responders

The Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley is staying open to care for kids of first responders and medical personnel, but is looking for financial help from the public.
By
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley is one of the largest in the nation and currently the only Boys and Girls club in Orange County to still be open.

The 200 kids they currently serve are children of first responders, medical staff and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing practices are maintained while the kids are at the club, and some of them are young enough to not quite understand why.

But the club has taken a major financial hit among the pandemic, losing some $150,000 to $200,000 a month and laying off more than 100 staff members.

The club is looking for help from the public to stay open. More information is available on the club's website.
