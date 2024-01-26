Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach is surprised with new eco-friendly playground

Some of the toys that were recycled into the playground include Rubik's Cubes, PAW Patrol and Hatchimals.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Cheers erupted from the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach when they were surprised with a brand-new eco-friendly recycled playground, donated by Spin Master and TerraCycle.

"It was a great collaboration for us all to come together for one goal to help kids physically and mentally and it was a wonderful challenge to work together," said Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach.

The playground only took a week to build and some of the toys that were recycled into it include Rubik's Cubes, PAW Patrol and Hatchimals.

"We've been working with TerraCycle for many years, allowing customers to send in their previously loved toys for free into a free recycling program. And this basically represents all the toys that we've collected during our partnership with TerraCycle," said Tammy Smitham, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship for Spin Master.

After the unveiling, the kids tried out their new playground and put the slide to the ultimate test.

Organizers said the recycled playground was a great way to minimize their environmental impact and encourage kids to play outdoors.

"What's amazing about it is that we're taking original play and turning it into and recycling it into new play experiences for kids. And we think that it's just going to help them burn off some energy after school, but also just have a lot of fun," Smitham said.

"It's great for the kids, it gives them the opportunity to play outside and going down a slide is always fun for anybody. But for these kids, when they saw that it was being built, they were excited to finally get an opportunity to try it out and give it a spin," Rodriguez said.

