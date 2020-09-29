Florida police tackle Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale after 911 call - Video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KABC) -- Police in Florida have released bodycam video of their takedown of Brad Parscale, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump.In the video from Sunday, police in Fort Lauderdale can be seen and heard talking to Parscale, and then, when they say he disobeyed their orders, they tackle him.The standoff started after Parscale's wife fled the home and asked for help from a real estate agent showing a nearby house, officials said. They called 911, and officers responded.According to police, Parscale's wife called to say her husband possibly shot himself.It turned out, he had not, though she told them he had been making suicidal comments recently.The wife told officers that Parscale had been stressed out recently and that he had made comments about shooting himself, according to a police report. Investigators said 10 guns were later removed from the home. The wife also said that Parscale drinks and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.He was taken to a hospital and held for a psychiatric evaluation under the state's Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.Standing 6'8" and with a distinctive beard, Parscale had become a celebrity to Trump supporters and would frequently pose for photos and sign autographs ahead of campaign rallies. But Trump had begun to sour on him earlier this year as Parscale attracted a wave of media attention that included focus on his seemingly glitzy lifestyle on the Florida coast that kept him far from campaign headquarters in Virginia.Parscale was demoted from his role as Trump campaign manager in July.