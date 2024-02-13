Monrovia community rallies to help school after fire guts 12 classrooms
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 1:29AM
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Community members showed an outpouring of support and rallied around a Monrovia school that recently suffered a devastating fire.
The fire gutted 12 classrooms at Bradoaks Elementary in Monrovia on Jan. 31. The blaze erupted in the early morning hours before school was set to start.
