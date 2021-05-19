Brawl erupts between internet stars Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom at WeHo press conference - Video

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent brawl erupted between TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTuber Austin McBroom during a press conference ahead of their celebrity boxing match.

Hall and McBroom were promoting their upcoming June 12 fight at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood Tuesday when the event took a chaotic turn.

As McBroom was talking, Hall suddenly rushed his opponent, leading to a scuffle between the two.

The two were grabbing ahold of each other as Hall went to the floor. Their teams struggled to separate them, but eventually succeeded in stopping the brawl.

McBroom's YouTube channel, The ACE Family, has 19 million subscribers, while Hall has 19.9 million followers on TikTok.

The two are scheduled to fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 12.

