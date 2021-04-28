Sports

Floyd Mayweather fight with YouTuber Logan Paul rescheduled for June 6 in Miami

EMBED <>More Videos

Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul June 6 in Miami

Floyd Mayweather is set to get back into the ring for an exhibition match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6.

Mayweather made the announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday after the match, originally scheduled for February, was postponed indefinitely.

"Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime will team up to give you an epic event," Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

The 44-year-old Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) last fought Conor McGregor in a boxing match in 2017, and defeated the MMA star by 10th-round TKO.



Mayweather has won titles as a junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.

Paul (0-1 0 KOs) is the older brother of Jake Paul, who defeated Ben Askren earlier this month. Logan Paul, 26, lost to another YouTube star, KSI, in November 2019.

Details regarding how many rounds will be fought or what size gloves the boxers will use weren't specified.



ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsyoutubeboxing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News