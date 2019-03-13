Brazil school shooting: 2 hooded teens kill 6 people and themselves, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly school shooting in Brazil.

SAO PAULO -- Authorities say hooded teenagers opened fire at a school in southern Brazil, killing six people before taking their own lives.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.

The state government of Sao Paulo says two youths armed with guns and wearing hoods entered the school and began shooting at students and then killed themselves.

Authorities say five students and an administrator at the school were killed.

Latin America's largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
school shootingus worldbrazil
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fatal big rig crash snarls traffic on SB 5 Freeway in Anaheim
LIVE: Manafort returns to federal court for another sentencing
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
LA is No. 1 city for aggressive driving, study says
String of burglaries target Malibu, Hollywood Hills homes
3 injured in Hollywood after scaffolding falls
LIST: SoCal people charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
Hawaii flight prices plunge as Southwest enters the market
VIDEO: Man steals perfumes from Seal Beach store
Experts explain a better strategy for waking up refreshed
Sinking South Pasadena home prompts evacuations
Newport Beach man at center of college cheating scandal
More TOP STORIES News