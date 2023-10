Surveillance video shows the shocking moment a car slammed into a Brea smoke shop.

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows the shocking moment a car slammed into a Brea smoke shop on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at Tobacco Buzz near Imperial Highway and Arovista Avenue.

Footage showed a couple people inside the business before the car came crashing through the storefront.

The store owner says it happened in a split second, and two people were hurt.

It's unclear if an arrest was made or why the driver slammed into the store.