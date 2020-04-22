In possible medical first, breast implants deflect bullet, save Toronto woman's life, doctors say

In what may be a medical first, a woman's silicone breast implants helped deflect a bullet and save her life, doctors say.
TORONTO (KABC) -- In what may be a medical first, a woman's silicone breast implants helped deflect a bullet and save her life, doctors say.

Doctors credit the silicone implants for preventing a bullet from striking the 30-year old's vital organs.

The incident took place in Toronto, Canada.

The woman told doctors she was walking down the street when she suddenly felt heat and pain on the left side of her chest. She looked down and saw blood, and brought herself to a local emergency room.

Physicians treated her by removing the implants and irrigating the wound.

The bullet broke one of her ribs, but doctors say she could have died if not for the implants.

The firearm was never recovered and the shooter was never identified.

The shooting happened in 2018, but the case study outlining the incident was published to a medical journal last week.

The study said such incidents are rare.

There have been a few scattered reports of saline breast implants slowing down a bullet. But the study authors say this is the first documented case specifically of a silicone implant altering a bullet's trajectory and therefore saving a patient's life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News