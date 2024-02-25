Firefighters, geologist and safety inspectors focus on Brentwood hillside

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Firefighters, building inspectors and a geologist were in a Brentwood neighborhood tonight where there was concern that the hillside around five homes was slipping.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was summoned at 4:16 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of North Bundy Drive, where residents were concerned about the stability of the hillside near Mount Saint Mary's University's Chalon Campus, said the LAFD's Nicholas Prange.

"Building and Safety performed an initial assessment and will be sending out a specialist within 48 hours for an additional slope assessment,'' Prange said.

They concluded that an official evacuation order was not needed.

"Responders on scene were in close communication with residents, explaining the situation and findings,'' he said. No injuries were reported.

The responders cleared the scene around 7 p.m.

