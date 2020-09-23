Social media roars with reaction following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.
Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.
Founder of The Grassroots Law Project Shaun King said the indictment is "a grave injustice" according to his Twitter. He continued saying "calling this a slap in the face is an understatement."
BREAKING: Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankinson has been charged with 3 felony counts of wanton endangerment for the bullets that went into other apartments.— Shaun King (@shaunking) September 23, 2020
Not charged in Breonna's death at all.
Given a $15,000 cash bond.
No other officers are being charged.
Calling this a slap in the face is an understatement.— Shaun King (@shaunking) September 23, 2020
A grave injustice.
This is the root of why we say Black Lives Matter.
They have treated Breonna Taylor's life like it doesn't matter one bit.
I'm sick and angry. https://t.co/ffzqwMASh3
The NAACP wrote, "This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like!"
#BreakingNews Grand jury indicts 1 out of 3 police officers in #BreonnaTaylor death.— NAACP (@NAACP) September 23, 2020
This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like!
The president of the NAACP also posted a video with his reaction, followed with this statement: "Today's decision to only indict 1 officer with 3 counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment is a national disgrace. We must take this anger to the polls and vote. If you've already voted, get your friends to vote. The only way to change the system is to overwhelm it. #BreonnaTaylor."
The pain and angst Americans have felt during this 191-day delay are due to a lack of care and attention to Black lives. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/pDyPgPsMXK— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) September 23, 2020
Today's decision to only indict 1 officer with 3 counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment is a national disgrace. We must take this anger to the polls and vote. If you've already voted, get your friends to vote. The only way to change the system is to overwhelm it. #BreonnaTaylor— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) September 23, 2020
Civil Rights Advocate Ben Crump shared a photo of the indicted officer to Twitter and wrote, "Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!"
Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive! pic.twitter.com/EarmBAhhuf— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020
Activist Lecrae called the indictment "all kind of numbing."
It’s all kind of numbing. On one hand it’s like I KNOW I’m not crazy there’s a real problem in our country. On the other I’m sad that everyone doesn’t see it and some don’t want to. Of course I know God is at work. It’s just tough to process it all. #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/b1ALKdkRS3— Lecrae (@lecrae) September 23, 2020
Rapper Common also shared the news on Twitter and followed with, "#SayHerName: #BreonnaTaylor"
Writer Roxane Gay wrote, "This country will break your heart at every possible turn. But Breonna Taylor and her murder will not be forgotten. This injustice will not be forgotten."
This country will break your heart at every possible turn. But Breonna Taylor and her murder will not be forgotten. This injustice will not be forgotten.— roxane gay (@rgay) September 23, 2020
Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys also expressed her reaction, calling this "a PRIME example of Rotten to the CORE!!! UnJust!!!"
This is is a PRIME example of Rotten to the CORE!!! UnJust!!!! Disrespectful and BLATANT DISREGARD!!!! Infuriated!!!!!!! https://t.co/TWVeV8Q3rp— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) September 23, 2020
Actress Kerry Washington tweeted about Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his handling of the case saying, "Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump's short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.
Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020