Brianna Terry proves scars and life-changing obstacles can never break you

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Brianna Terry is proof you can be scarred, but never broken.
The Baytown woman was diagnosed with osteopetrosis when she was just 2 years old. The disorder means "stone bone", causing bones to be so weak that just bumping into something can break them.
Brianna has broken nearly every bone in her body over the years. The disorder has also caused her to go blind.
While many people would retreat because of a diagnosis like this, Brianna has taken on the world. She still leads a full life, and has started a nonprofit called "Scarred Not Broken". Her goal is to inspire others with disabilities that they can follow their dreams no matter what theyre facing.
Brianna is also working on her first book, detailing her life and how she has overcome obstacles!
