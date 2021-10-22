localish

Brianna Terry proves scars and life-changing obstacles can never break you

EMBED <>More Videos

Baytown woman inspires others as she shares "stone bone" diagnosis

BAYTOWN, Texas -- Brianna Terry is proof you can be scarred, but never broken.

The Baytown woman was diagnosed with osteopetrosis when she was just 2 years old. The disorder means "stone bone", causing bones to be so weak that just bumping into something can break them.

Brianna has broken nearly every bone in her body over the years. The disorder has also caused her to go blind.

While many people would retreat because of a diagnosis like this, Brianna has taken on the world. She still leads a full life, and has started a nonprofit called "Scarred Not Broken". Her goal is to inspire others with disabilities that they can follow their dreams no matter what theyre facing.

Brianna is also working on her first book, detailing her life and how she has overcome obstacles!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownhealthbaytownktrkbe inspirednonprofitlocalishall good news
LOCALISH
Professional photographer follows dream for photography
Hamilton star shares her L.A. favorites
Explore vintage shops and charming cafes in Old Towne Orange
Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News