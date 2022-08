Bridesmaid for hire: Woman's business involves helping brides with their big day

A Brooklyn-based woman works professionally as a bridesmaid-for-hire, helping brides be ready for their big day, even writing toasts and running last-minute errands.

Might this be a potential dream job? Professional bridesmaid.

Meet Jen Glantz.

She says she's already been in more than 125 weddings this year.

Glantz and her team do all the things any bridesmaid would do, walking down the aisle, giving toasts, helping get people on the dance floor, and running last-minute errands.

She charges $2,500 for her services - making more than $300,000 a year.

Glantz started her business Bridesmaid For Hire in 2014 and has written memoirs about her work.