Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler launches space startup

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler is now the CEO of a space startup!

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler has embarked on a new journey in the space industry.

The 31-year-old, best known for her role as Teddy in the sitcom "Good Luck Charlie," recently co-founded Northwood Space.

The start-up based in El Segundo aims to build satellite ground stations, which are the typically large and circular antennas that connect to satellites in space.

According to its website, the company was formed in 2023 by Mendler, Griffin Cleverly, and Shaurya Luthra.

"While on vacation at Northwood Lake, we applied our experience in SATCOM to build antennas from scratch and communicate with NOAA satellites. This laid the foundation that we've built upon ever since."

The company is already attracting high-profile investors with about $6 million in initial funding.

