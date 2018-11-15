Briggs Fire: Brush fire breaks out in Santa Paula

A brush fire erupted in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County early Thursday morning.The fire, dubbed the Briggs Fire, broke out near Highway 126 and Briggs Road at approximately 1:39 a.m.The blaze spread to more than 10 acres after starting at just 2 to 3 acres when it was first reported burning on a hillside.Helicopters arrived on scene and conducted water drops to attempt to put out the fire.Details regarding potential injuries or structure damage were not immediately available.