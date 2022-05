NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (KABC) -- A Broadway institution is now on a whole other level.The historic Palace Theatre in New York City is now 30 feet higher, thanks to a high-tech preservation project.Thirty-four hydraulic lifting posts pushed the 14-million pound theatre box to the building's third floor, freeing up some street-level space for retailers.The Palace Theatre opened in 1913 and is one of Broadway's oldest theaters.