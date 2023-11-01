Brooklyn shooting: Suspect wanted in murder of father, son killed in confrontation with NY police

NYPD officials held an update after a suspect wanted in a double murder was killed Wednesday morning.

47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old son Chinwai Mode ID'd as victims in Brooklyn murder

NEW YORK -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in New York was shot and killed during a confrontation with police on Wednesday morning.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Jason Pass, 47, was wanted in a double fatal shooting of a father and son in Brooklyn Sunday night.

Pass was being sought in the murder of the residents in an upstairs East Flatbush apartment. He was identified from surveillance video recovered by police that shows the entire shooting.

Family members identified the victims as 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his 27-year-old son Chinwai Mode.

Officials said they attempted to pull Pass' vehicle over just after 7 a.m. Wednesday after a license plate reader indicated the car was connected to the case.

When police approached the parked vehicle, they say he jumped out of the car with a knife in his hand. Once officers caught up to him, they talked for 15 minutes to convince the suspect to drop the knife.

Police said the suspect charged at the officers who then fired their weapons in defense. The suspect was shot three times in the chest and once in the right leg.

Pass is a former transit conductor who worked for the MTA between 2012 and 2018.

The double shooting appears to be the result of a yearslong dispute over noise between the neighbors. Six 311 calls were made from Pass' apartment since March 8, 2022, complaining about the noise from the upstairs apartment.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.