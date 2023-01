Brown bear frolics in the rain by taking a dip in Monrovia family's backyard pool

The weekend storm didn't stop a brown bear from taking a dip in a Monrovia family's pool.

The large brown bear decided it wanted to take a dip in family's pool Saturday, despite the fact that it was pouring.

The bear got in the pool and enjoyed a little swim.

It eventually lumbered out of the pool and shook off all the water before heading on its way.