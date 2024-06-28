Bear spotted cooling off in Duarte home's backyard hot tub

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was caught on video thoroughly enjoying itself escaping the summer heat in a Duarte home's backyard hot tub.

The homeowner said it spent about 15 minutes in the water. She added that bears often visit the foothills looking for something to eat, but this one wanted to take a dip instead.

Bears are typically out of hibernation in the spring and summer, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

The CDFW urges residents who encounter bears in their backyards to slowly back away and bang pots and pans together, or make loud noises, once safe.

The CDFW also recommends allowing the bear plenty of room to leave.

If the bear enters the home, residents should call 911 when safe.