Bear wanders through industrial area of Chatsworth in unusual sighting

The collared and tagged bear was seen roaming through an industrial area of Chatsworth, surprising nearby residents.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California's foothill communities are no stranger to bear sightings, but folks in the Chatsworth area were surprised by a bear that was spotted roaming their neighborhood.

The collared and tagged bear was seen Monday night in an industrial area near De Soto Avenue and Lassen Street. Los Angeles police officers responded to the area and watched the bear as it meandered between industrial buildings and parking lots, but they eventually left the animal to keep wandering.

By early Tuesday morning, the bear was seen nestled high up a tree in the same area.

Nearby residents said they heard about the bear through the Citizens app and couldn't believe how close it wandered into the city. Many flocked to the area in hopes of spotting the bear with their own eyes.

"It jumped a couple fences and then it ran across the street," said Crystal Amaya of Canoga Park. "I've always wanted to see a bear and I never thought I would see it here in my hometown... I don't like animals being hurt so I just hope it ends up safe."

Details about the bear, including its age, were not available. Eyewitness News reached out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife but has not heard back.