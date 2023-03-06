Bruce Willis' wife urges paparazzi to stop yelling at her husband in public after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has urged paparazzi to stop yelling at her husband and keep some distance when he is out in public.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a heart-felt message on Instagram urging paparazzi to stop yelling at her husband, who has recently been diagnosed with dementia, when he is out in public.

"This is for the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about," Heming Willis said. "Maybe just keep space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space, and video people please don't be yelling at my husband and asking him how he's doing or the 'Whoo hooing' and 'Yippee ki yays.' Just don't do it, ok."

Heming Willis said she posted the message after Bruce Willis was bombarded with photographers when he recently went out to meet friends for coffee in Santa Monica.

The "Die Hard" actor's wife also added there is "still a lot of education that needs to be put forth" about people living with dementia.