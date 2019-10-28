Small brush fire breaks out along 101 Freeway in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. -- A small brush fire broke out along the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Monday morning amid dangerous red flag wind conditions.

The second alarm fire, dubbed the Oak fire, ignited before 9 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway by Las Virgenes Road. The blaze has burned at least 10 acres of heavy brush and was moving uphill, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An unknown amount of structures were also being threatened.

Two lanes of the eastbound side were closed, as well as the off-ramps at Las Virgenes, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Meanwhile, a much larger brush fire continued to consume over 500 acres along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center Museum, which has destroyed several homes and forced hundreds of mandatory evacuations.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
