Small brush fire breaks out along 101 Freeway in Calabasas

The second alarm fire, dubbed the Oak fire, ignited before 9 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway by Las Virgenes Road. The blaze has burned at least 10 acres of heavy brush and was moving uphill, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An unknown amount of structures were also being threatened.
Two lanes of the eastbound side were closed, as well as the off-ramps at Las Virgenes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
🔥OAK FIRE🔥Per @LACoFD_DivVII, the forward progress of the fire in Calabasas near 101 Fwy and Las Virgenes has stopped. The fire is holding at 10 acres. The fwy ramps at Las Virgenes are closed, however, the 101 remains open in both directions. #oakfire— CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) October 28, 2019
Meanwhile, a much larger brush fire continued to consume over 500 acres along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center Museum, which has destroyed several homes and forced hundreds of mandatory evacuations.
