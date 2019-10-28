Brush fire burning along 405 Freeway near Getty Center prompts mandatory evacuations

SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire erupted on a hillside along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area early Monday morning.The fire broke out on a hill around 1:30 a.m. close to the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive near the Getty Center museum.The California Highway Patrol said homes in the area were being threatened and all offramps on the southbound side from Sepulveda to Sunset Boulevard were shut down.Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon communities as early as 2:40 a.m. The freeway remained opened for the moment to allow evacuees to leave the area.Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds as it remains under red flag conditions Monday. Several blazes ravaged the area last week as the combination of Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures created dangerous fire conditions.It was not immediately known what caused the fire or it current size.Firefighters are responding to the scene.