Brush fire burns 8 acres at cemetery in Chatsworth area

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire at a cemetery in the Chatsworth area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned about eight acres at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery before firefighters were able to report forward progress had been stopped by around 2:45 p.m.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The fire was burning to the west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, in rocky steep terrain.

No homes or other structures were in the immediate vicinity, though there were utility towers threatened by the flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chatsworthlos angeleslos angeles countybrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA City Council approves LAPD reform plan
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving brush fire in Newhall
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Inland Empire
Why is there a huge mountain of concrete in this IE neighborhood?
Marine relieved of command after deadly SoCal sinking
More than 1.5M Californians have already cast mail-in ballots, state says
Show More
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Sea lions paint for a cause in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News