Brush fire burns 8 acres at cemetery in Chatsworth area

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire at a cemetery in the Chatsworth area Wednesday afternoon.The fire burned about eight acres at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery before firefighters were able to report forward progress had been stopped by around 2:45 p.m.No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.The fire was burning to the west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, in rocky steep terrain.No homes or other structures were in the immediate vicinity, though there were utility towers threatened by the flames.