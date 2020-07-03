Brush fire burning at least 70 acres near Running Springs

A fire has burned at least 50 acres of brush near Running Springs on Friday, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire has burned at least 70 acres of brush near Running Springs on Friday, officials say.

The "Mount R" fire is located off Old City Creek Road and Highway 330 behind the Seven Oaks Dam. It broke out in a drainage area and spread at a moderate to rapid rate. Fire agencies were mainly attacking it by the air. It was named for the mountain with the large letter "R" on the side.

No injuries and no immediate threats to structures were reported
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countybrush fireforest firewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant arrested for 2019 incident
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death on TX base, family attorney says
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
America's longest COVID-19 safe Independence Day parade kicks off in SoCal
Runyon Canyon to close for Fourth of July
Show More
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Coronavirus mutation spreads faster, but doesn't make people sicker
Orange International Street Fair canceled for the first time in decades
Laid-off worker regains hope by volunteering at OC food bank
Susie Rabaca remembered by family, friends for her fighting spirit
More TOP STORIES News