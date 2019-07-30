Brush fire burns homeless encampment in Sepulveda Basin; LAFD confirms reports of propane explosions

Firefighters are engaged in a battle with a large grass fire in the northern part of the Sepulveda Basin near Balboa Park that broke out Tuesday afternoon.Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said more than 100 firefighters are battling the 5-acre blaze, with help from two helicopters.No structures are threatened but AIR7 HD was over the scene as flames engulfed several homeless encampments in the area.Humphrey confirmed reports of propane tank explosions. He said homeless encampments typically have small propane tanks, around 25 gallons, to help with cooking and heating, and some of those have exploded in the fire.He also noted that today was considered a relatively low-fire danger day in Los Angeles."Today is a day of low wildfire danger in the city of Los Angeles. When we see brush on a low-fire danger day being this volatile, it reminds us we have difficult days ahead."There have been no injuries reported at this point and no evacuations ordered.Officials are temporarily closing the Metro Orange Line busway in both directions between White Oak and Woodley avenues. Burbank Boulevard, from Balboa to the 405 Freeway, is also shut down.