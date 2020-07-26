Firefighters battle brush fire in Jurupa Valley, more than 250 acres burned

The blaze called the "Karen Fire" was burning near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are trying to contain a brush fire in Jurupa Valley that burned more than 250 acres, officials said.

The blaze called "Karen Fire" was burning near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the brush fire was 50% contained, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

There are no injuries reported and no structures have been damaged.


Smoke is blowing to the east so people in Colton, Redlands, and San Bernardino may see and smell it.

Riverside County Fire crews are fighting the flames, both from the air and the ground.
