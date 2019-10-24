Firefighters battling small brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that erupted in the Sepulveda Basin Thursday just off the 405 Freeway amid strong winds sweeping across the region.

The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. near the intersection Woodley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard and had burned about approximately two acres. A fire erupted in the same area in July and tore through about seven acres of thick brush.

It's the third blaze to break out in the Southland just hours after fires in Canyon Country and Castaic.

Watch ABC7's ongoing special coverage of all the fires.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
