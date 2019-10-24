Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 850 acres as evacuations ordered

*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS* For #TickFire Soledad Canyon Rd. to Shadow Pines Blvd. along the 14 Freeway in #CanyonCountry#LACoFD@SCVSHERIFF — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 24, 2019

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one structure was damaged after a wind-driven brush fire grew to at least 850 acres in Canyon Country Thursday.The third-alarm fire was burning downhill in medium to heavy brush with 30 mph winds.Evacuations were ordered for homes in the area of Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.The Red Cross was setting up an evacuation shelter at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Pkwy, Santa Clarita.The Tick Fire broke out before 2 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road.Some outdoor structures were visibly damaged and the flames were coming dangerously close to homes in some areas.Los Angeles Country fire crews were responding to the incident. It was unknown what caused the fire.