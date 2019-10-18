Fast-growing brush fire in Santa Barbara County prompts evacuations

Evacuations orders were issued Thursday afternoon after a fast-moving brush fire erupted in Santa Barbara County.The so-called Real Fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 50 acres by 7 p.m.One lane on each side of the 101 Freeway were open as crews tried to contain the flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.Residents along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were being ordered to evacuate the area. The El Capitan Campgrounds were also being evacuated.The cause of the fire was under investigation.