Fast-growing brush fire in Santa Barbara County prompts evacuations

Evacuations orders were issued Thursday afternoon after a fast-moving brush fire erupted in Santa Barbara County.

The so-called Real Fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 50 acres by 7 p.m.

One lane on each side of the 101 Freeway were open as crews tried to contain the flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Residents along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were being ordered to evacuate the area. The El Capitan Campgrounds were also being evacuated.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa barbara countyevacuationbrush fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer crashes in Granada Hills during chase
El Chapo's son in custody in Mexico as violence erupts in Sinaloa
California's big July quakes strain major fault
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
State trooper struck by car in Idaho: VIDEO
Congress holds historic hearing on proposal for Latino history museum
Tow truck operators honor driver who was slain in Riverside
Show More
Barneys New York closing all stores after bankruptcy filing
Woman allegedly mows down 4 children, flees scene in MA
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million participate in quake drill
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
More TOP STORIES News