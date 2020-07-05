400-acre brush fire near Agua Dulce shuts down 14 Freeway

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-spreading fire near Agua Dulce and Canyon Country has consumed some 400 acres and resulted in the shutdown of the 14 Freeway.The Soledad Fire was initially estimated at roughly 5 acres.But it quickly spread in dry brush, with low humidity and breezes, to at first 150 acres and within minutes was estimated at 400 acres, with the potential to burn 1,000 acres, fire officials say.It resulted in the shutdown of the Antelope Valley Freeway as firefighters and aircraft work to get the flames under control.It was first reported around 3:30 p.m. near the freeway and Soledad Canyon Road and it jumped the freeway in less than half an hour.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.