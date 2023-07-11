A brush fire broke out in the hills above Porter Ranch and Chatsworth, serving as a reminder to residents across Southern California about the increased wildfire risk as temperatures climb for the next week.

Brush fire breaks out in hills above Chatsworth, highlighting fire danger risk during heat wave

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out in the hills above Porter Ranch and Chatsworth, serving as a reminder to residents across Southern California about the increased wildfire risk as temperatures climb for the next week.

The Browns Fire ignited Monday night, prompting water-dropping helicopters to respond. The fire was visible to those living in the San Fernando Valley as the flames and smoke took over the night sky.

The fire appeared to have burned around 3 acres and was moving uphill, miles away from the 118 Freeway.

AIR7HD was overhead and saw that the forward progress of the fire appeared to have been halted, but fire crews remained on scene throughout the night.

No structures were immediately threatened.

Two other fires broke out Monday in Sylmar and along the Grapevine, but were mostly contained.

This comes after local firefighters unveiled new technology that's going to be helpful with future fires. They're ramping up their fleet of helitankers, pilots and support crews.