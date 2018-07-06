Water-dropping helicopters over a multi-acre brush fire near Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. Here’s the view from the 210 East @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/tClHQlEe6R — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) July 6, 2018

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that burned 30 acres near the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale on Thursday, L.A. County fire officials said.The fire was 50 percent contained as of 8 p.m., according to fire officials, who said structures were no longer threatened and no evacuations were required.Earlier in the evening, officials said the fire posed a small threat to the city of Duarte and the MTA Gold Line track.Winds up to 10 mph pushed the fire toward the nearby MillerCoors brewery, where a structure defense was established, officials said.At least five water-dropping helicopters were assisting firefighters on the ground.There has been one civilian injury reported due to smoke inhalation.The fire was first reported at around 5:40 p.m.