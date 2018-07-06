Brush fire scorches 30 acres, threatens structures in Irwindale

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters were battling a brush fire that burned 30 acres near the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale on Thursday, L.A. County fire officials said.

The fire was 50 percent contained as of 8 p.m., according to fire officials, who said structures were no longer threatened and no evacuations were required.

Earlier in the evening, officials said the fire posed a small threat to the city of Duarte and the MTA Gold Line track.


Winds up to 10 mph pushed the fire toward the nearby MillerCoors brewery, where a structure defense was established, officials said.

At least five water-dropping helicopters were assisting firefighters on the ground.

There has been one civilian injury reported due to smoke inhalation.


The fire was first reported at around 5:40 p.m.
