Topanga fire: Flames engulf 2-story home, spread to nearby brush, prompting response from firefighters

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-story residential structure in Topanga erupted in flames that quickly spread to nearby brush Tuesday morning, prompting a response from firefighters on the ground and in the air.

The blaze engulfed the structure shortly before 10 a.m. in the 23000 block of Saddle Peak Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

As flames and a massive column of smoke rose through the roof, a fire helicopter was performing water drops while firefighters doused the home with water from multiple hoses.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
