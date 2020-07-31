Brush fires burning in Chatsworth, Sunland areas amid scorching heat wave

BOX CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling two brush fires that broke out in Southern California Friday, prompting some evacuations as a heat wave settles over the region.The first fire that broke out is in the Box Canyon area near Chatsworth and is threatening at least one home.The blaze, dubbed the Shirley Fire, ignited shortly before noon Friday and began burning uphill in the 200 block of Box Canyon Road, scorching at least half an acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Ventura and Los Angeles county firefighters were also on scene trying to get control of the flames, which burned between large boulders on a rugged hillside.No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.A second, slightly larger brush fire broke out shortly after in the Sunland area. Fire officials said the Tujunga Fire was burning at a moderate speed in 10 mph winds near Oro Vista and Big Tujunga Canyon roads.The flames have burned about 10 acres but were moving against the terrain, "meaning the terrain features are slowing the fire progress," according to an LAFD statement. "However, a shift in the wind could create conditions for faster fire spread."Fire crews were actively trying to protect homes along Rhodesia Avenue as evacuations were underway.No injuries were immediately reported.