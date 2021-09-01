Food & Drink

Pumpkin Spice Seltzer? Bud Light hops on the fall flavoring trend

SAN FRANCISCO -- It would appear that if you add pumpkin spice to anything, someone will buy it.

Bud Light is introducing its first-ever hard seltzer infused with the fall flavor.

It includes a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla flavors that the company describes as "literally the taste of fall."

The canned drink will be available as part of a 12-pack that will also include toasted marshmallow, maple pear and returning favorite apple crisp.

The company unveiled the new beverages on Twitter Tuesday using the hashtag #FallFlannelSeltzer.

