Pumpkin Spice Seltzer? Bud Light hops on the fall flavoring trend

Introducing the Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel pack. You're gonna 𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 in love with them. #FallFlannelSeltzer pic.twitter.com/G2Vu7P5Iaa — Bud Light (@budlight) August 31, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO -- It would appear that if you add pumpkin spice to anything, someone will buy it.Bud Light is introducing its first-ever hard seltzer infused with the fall flavor.It includes a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla flavors that the company describes as "literally the taste of fall."The canned drink will be available as part of a 12-pack that will also include toasted marshmallow, maple pear and returning favorite apple crisp.The company unveiled the new beverages on Twitter Tuesday using the hashtag #FallFlannelSeltzer.